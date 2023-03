After introducing popular titles like Citizen Sleeper and Guacamelee! 2 to Luna in March, Amazon is set to add more exciting games to its Luna+ lineup in April.

Subscribers can look forward to the following titles:

Batman: Arkham Knight

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Batora: Lost Haven

Endzone: A World Apart

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

In addition to the Luna+ games, Prime members can enjoy Prime Gaming’s rotating selection of games, including:

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Horizon Chase Turbo

The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3

The Adventure Pals

Earlier this month, Amazon Luna launched in Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom, expanding outside the U.S. for the first time, while also debuting its Luna Controller for $89.99.

There are three monthly subscription options are available: Luna+ ($12.99), Ubisoft+ ($22.99), and Jackbox Games ($6.49).