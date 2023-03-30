Former Twitter Employees Trying to Lure Users Away with ‘T2’

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

T2, an invite-only service led by former Twitter employees, is luring users by allowing them to carry over their legacy Twitter verification checkmarks to its site.

T2 verified Twitter

For those who aren’t aware, T2 is yet another Twitter alternative that sprung up in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover.

While the platform is much smaller than Mastodon, its founders want to create “a pretty straightforward copy of Twitter with some simplifications.”

According to Engadget, while T2 eventually plans to get a new name, it is launching a “Get the Checkmark” feature that will rely on Twitter’s legacy verification program.

The move comes following Musk’s announcement that Twitter will begin removing legacy verified checkmarks starting on April 1st.

T2Under T2’s program, users can fill out a brief form to go through a fast-tracked verification process. The feature will also work for those on T2’s waitlist.

In addition to the new verification features, T2 has hired a former Discord exec as its new CTO and is launching a redesign that will look familiar to Twitter users.

