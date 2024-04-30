Xbox Game Pass May 2024 Wave 1: Little Kitty Big City, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and More

Xbox has released the lineup of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of May 2024.

Throughout May, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access and play games such as Little Kitty Big City, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and more. Xbox Game Pass is available in Canada for $12.99 per month, offering unlimited access to a catalogue of games, as well as benefits such as cloud saves, online perks, and more.

Check out all the details of this month’s new Xbox Game Pass titles below.

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Have A Nice Deat is a 2D action roguelike, where you play as Death. Overworked, Death’s employees have run rampant. As souls have now run amok, causing disruptions to your vacation, it’s time to get things in order.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 2

Experience the legendary Lara Croft’s first adventure in Crystal Dynamics’ reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise. Overcome puzzles, death-defying combat, and explore lush environments. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition also includes a digital version of the Tomb Raider comic made by Dark Horse.

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7

Explore a rural mining village in the heart of Northern Canada in the 1970s and solve the mystery of a bizarre mist known as “The Brume.” Kona II: Brume is a follow-up to the 2016 Kona, made by Canadian studio Parabole and published by Ravenscourt.

Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 9

Available on day one via Xbox Game Pass, Little Kitty, Big City is an open-world game where you play as a loveable cat on a quest to return home. Explore a vast cityscape, make new friends and even dress up using cosmetics found during your adventure.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 14

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a critically acclaimed game hailing from Swedish film director Josef Fares and developer Starbreeze Studios. Designed as a cooperative experience, play as two brothers on a journey to find the cure for their father’s illness. Complete puzzles and help one another overcome obstacles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Overwatch 2: Season 10 Perks Bundle – Available Now

Three free Overwatch 2 hero skins are available, including Medusa Widowmaker, Executioner Junkerqueen Legendary Skins, and the Visual K Kiriko Epic Skin.

Exoprimal: Head Start Kit – Available now

Gain immediate access to Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits with an extra skin for each in Exoprimal.

Leaving May 15

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Norco (Cloud, Console, PC)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC)

Be sure to check out the games that were added throughout the latter half of April on Xbox Game Pass.