Epic Games Moving Forward to Bring Fortnite to iPad in EU

Epic Games has confirmed that it is moving “full steam ahead” to bring Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to iPad alongside iPhone in the European Union (EU) this year.

As Apple is now required to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games is taking full advantage of the lowered barriers. It’s been said that Epic Games has already been working on bringing Fortnite back to iPhone upon this year’s news that the iOS ecosystem must adhere to the DMA.

Now, Epic Games also reveals that similar plans are in motion for iPadOS. This week, the EU regulators have stated that iPadOS has also been designated as a ‘gatekeeper’ and must now comply with DMA policies. Apple now has six months to comply or face monetary repercussions.

It didn’t take long for Epic Games’s Newsroom account to confirm that Fortnite will be arriving on iPhones “soon” and later “this year” on iPads.

As part of its required compliance, Apple must also sanction the use of alternative app marketplaces. As opposed to solely using the App Store, iPhone users can now sideload apps as of iOS 17.4. The later iOS 17.5 introduced the ability to download apps directly from developer websites. Thus Epic Games is also looking into bringing the Epic Games Store to iOS and iPadOS at some point this year as well.

Recently, Epic Games announced that it plans to bring the Epic Games Store to Android devices. The company has been adamant that it will maintain its 88/12 revenue split with developers. Whether compared to Apple or Google, which take a substantial 30 percent commission, the Epic Games Store enables developers to retain 88 percent of generated revenue. Epic Games likely aims to bring parity between iOS, and iPadOS in the EU alongside Android later this year.