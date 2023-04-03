GQ Interviews Apple CEO Tim Cook

In a recent interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about shaping the future of his company and why people may be interested in an AR/VR headset.

Cook, who covers GQ’s Global Creativity Awards 2023 issue this month, takes pride in not hiding his email address and reads all the ‘unsolicited emails’ he receives every day.

Users share what they think about Apple products, and sometimes tell him stories about their own lives, which Cook says becomes a source of inspiration for him.

When asked about the rumours of an Apple AR/VR headset coming out soon, Cook did not confirm or deny anything but did explain the potential of such a device.

“It could empower people to achieve things they couldn’t achieve before,” said Cook while explaining why Apple might, hypothetically, be interested in a mixed reality headset.

“It’s the idea that there is this environment that may be even better than just the real world—to overlay the virtual world on top of it might be an even better world,” Cook noted. “And so this is exciting.’

You can read the interview in its entirety on GQ’s website at this link.