iPhone 17 Pro to Reportedly Debut Under-Display Face ID

According to an updated roadmap shared by display analyst Ross Young, Apple will debut under-display Face ID technology with the ‘iPhone 17 Pro,’ MacRumors reports.

Young claims that the under-display Face ID technology will, however, be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

Apple is not expected to move the camera under the display for a true all-screen appearance before 2027’s “Pro” iPhone models, says the analyst.

Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. https://t.co/n0ivg08pde pic.twitter.com/dwjGiHwn8u — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 3, 2023

It must be noted that last year, Young said that 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro models will be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology, but now, his forecast has changed.

The analyst blames “sensor issues” for this one-year delay, suggesting the Dynamic Island will likely persist through at least 3 iPhone generations.

Alongside under-panel Face ID technology, the iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to feature Apple’s ProMotion display technology, according to Young.