iPhone 17 Pro to Reportedly Debut Under-Display Face ID

Usman Qureshi
16 seconds ago

According to an updated roadmap shared by display analyst Ross Young, Apple will debut under-display Face ID technology with the ‘iPhone 17 Pro,’ MacRumors reports.

IPhone 17 Pro Under Display

Young claims that the under-display Face ID technology will, however, be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

Apple is not expected to move the camera under the display for a true all-screen appearance before 2027’s “Pro” iPhone models, says the analyst.

It must be noted that last year, Young said that 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro models will be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology, but now, his forecast has changed.

The analyst blames “sensor issues” for this one-year delay, suggesting the Dynamic Island will likely persist through at least 3 iPhone generations.

Alongside under-panel Face ID technology, the iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to feature Apple’s ProMotion display technology, according to Young.

Other articles in the category: News

Inside Look: Amazon’s New Sidney Warehouse DVV2 [PICS]

Amazon recently opened up its new distribution centre in Sidney, B.C., which is adorned with a $2 million mural on the outside. The tech giant invited iPhone in Canada to visit the centre first thing in the morning to get an idea of the operations that go into delivering packages across southern Vancouver Island. The...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago