iPhone 15 to Move Proximity Sensor Inside Dynamic Island: Kuo

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will move the proximity sensor from under the display to inside the Dynamic Island, according to a report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

“In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the Dynamic Island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the Dynamic Island,” Kuo said in a Thursday tweet.

IQE將取代聯亞，成為iPhone 15系列的proximity sensor的磊晶晶圓 (epi wafer) 獨家供應商。所有iPhone 15機型雖均採用與iPhone 14 Pro機型相同的動態島設計，但差別在於iPhone 14 Pro將proximity sensor放置屏下/在動態島外，而iPhone 15系列則在動態島面積幾乎沒有變化下，將proximity… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

Introduced on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models, the Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped display cutout for the front camera and Face ID hardware that finally does away with the iPhone’s dreaded display notch. The entirety of this year’s iPhone 15 lineup is expected to get the Dynamic Island, as seen in recently leaked images of what were allegedly front glass panels for the upcoming phones.

It looks like the Dynamic Island on this year’s iPhones will also house a proximity sensor. Proximity sensors are used to determine when the user has their phone up to their ear, signalling the device to turn off the screen. According to Kuo, Apple supplier Finisar will provide 940nm wavelength proximity sensors for the next iPhone models, as compared to 1380nm for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

Apple is reportedly working towards eliminating display cutouts altogether (the first iPhone with under-display Face ID could debut as early as 2025), so it’s unclear why the tech giant chose to move an already under-display component to the Dynamic Island. It could have something to do with potential Face ID improvements, and it could just as easily be a cost-saving measure.

In any case, Kuo noted that the proximity sensor’s relocation will not cause any meaningful change in the Dynamic Island’s overall size.

The iPhone 15 line is also expected to ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector for a USB-C port, with iPhone 15 Pro models also rumoured to be getting a titanium chassis, thinner bezels, and curved edges.

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the company will launch the iPhone 15 lineup sometime in September. In the meantime, stay tuned for leaks, updates, and more as we get them.