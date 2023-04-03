Spotify Live Audio App is Shutting Down

Spotify’s live-audio app Spotify Live is shutting down, although a spokesperson has told TechCrunch the company will continue to explore live features on its main app.

The company rebranded its companion app Spotify Greenroom to Spotify Live in April last year and integrated the live audio capabilities within the main Spotify app.

Spotify Live lets creators interact with their audience in real time and serve as a mechanism for hosts to reach a broader audience.

But now, Spotify has decided to shut down Spotify Live “after a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio.”

“We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward.”

The music streaming giant has been scaling back its live audio ambitions since last year, and even ended production of several of its live audio shows.

Even though podcasts have been a hit for Spotify, the company has been struggling with live audio.

Popular Spotify live audio shows, such as “Deux Me After Dark,” “Doughboys: Snack Pack,” “The Movie Buff” and “A Gay in the Life,” are no longer produced.