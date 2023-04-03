Telus TV Digital Box: Apple TV App Now Available

Telus announced on Monday that its customers with the Telus TV Digital Box can now access the Apple TV app directly through their platform.

To access the Apple TV app, users can simply select the ‘apps’ option on their remote and sign in with their Apple ID.

This feature will allow users to enjoy award-winning Apple Original series and films from Apple TV+ and more on the Apple TV app, alongside other apps available for direct access such as Netflix, Prime Video and Hayu, to go with FuboTV, DAZN, Paramount+, Crave and more.

Last month, Telus launched a new Optik TV with a simpler user interface, while the hardware is now a slimmer set-top box that runs Android. The included Bluetooth remote powered by Google Assistant has shortcut buttons to Netflix and Prime Video.

The new digital box is powered by a cloud PVR with unlimited recordings and is accessible anywhere in Canada through the Telus TV+ mobile app.