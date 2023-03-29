How to Get In-Person Tickets for Apple WWDC 2023

Apple today announced its annual developer conference, known as its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), is set to take place this year from June 5-9 at its Apple Park headquarters.

The WWDC23 keynote will be streamed on June 5, along with an in-person “special experience” at Apple Park on the first day.

Apple says you can request to attend the special event at Apple Park in-person, but tickets are limited.

“Join us in person to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, meet some of the teams at Apple, celebrate great apps at the Apple Design Awards ceremony, and enjoy activities into the evening,” is the description from Apple for the in-person event on June 5.

Here’s how to apply for tickets for WWDC 2023…

1. Click here to request to attend Apple Park—you’ll need to sign into Apple’s developer portal.

2. Next, you’ll see your name, email and team from the developer account you signed in with. You can also use a different account by clicking the sign-out link and then signing in again.

The ‘Attendee’ section will give you two options, one for the person’s name tied to the Apple ID you signed in with, or a second option for “an attendee 13-17 years old”.

Apple says the attendee’s first name will be printed on the event badge.

If everything looks good, hit that blue ‘Submit button. You can see what the request page looks like, below:

Wwdc 2023 application

Apple says they will notify eligible people by April 5 at 6pm PDT.

The company will likely again unveil its next versions of software for Apple devices, while the wild card out there is whether its rumoured AR/VR headset will be unveiled as well. That keynote image according to Halide looks like a pancake lens array used in VR headsets. We’ll find out soon enough…

