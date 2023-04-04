Apple Weather App is Down For Many Users

Apple’s Weather app is currently experiencing issues for many users in Canada and other countries around the world. This morning, the app is unable to display the weather forecast, leaving affected users without live data.

The issue appears to have begun sometime overnight. As of the time of writing, the Weather app is still able to recognize and relay location. However, all weather data is non-existent. The main page of the app appears totally bare. The hourly forcast merely reads “Weather Unavailable” atop the map. The Weather app widget also reads “No weather data.” This is isn’t only localized to iPhone either. Users are expereincing issues across iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS.

Apple weather app not working for anyone else? — ? (@avyanited) April 4, 2023

Apple weather is down Is it just me ? 🤔 — Maxime Tanter (@MaximeTanter) April 4, 2023

Thankfully, Apple is aware of the issues. On the company’s System Status page, the Weather app is shown to have issues. Based on Apple’s webpage, the company first noticed a reported issues at 11:00 PM ET last night and is “ongoing.”

Interestingly enough, Apple only lists “Next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage” as the only known issue. This is merely a drop in the bucket as users across many countries and regions are expereincing issues.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling what the issue is at the core of this nor how long it may take for Apple to solve the issues at hand.