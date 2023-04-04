iOS 17 May Not Support iPhone X, First-Gen iPad Pro, and More

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

According to a report by MacRumors, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are expected to drop support for the iPhone X and first-generation iPad Pro, among other devices.

IOS 17 compatiblity list

Citing “a source with a proven track record,” the report notes that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 releases will not be compatible with devices released between November 2015 and November 2017.

Some of these devices are listed below:

  • iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • First-generation iPad Pro (9.7-inch / 12.9-inch)
  • Fifth-generation iPad

In other words, most A11 Bionic chip-powered iOS devices or older will not be able to download and enjoy the forthcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates.

However, the 6th and 7th-gen iPad models with the A10 Fusion chip and the second-gen iPad Pro models with the A10X Fusion chip will likely be supported.

Apple is set to hold this year’s annual WWDC event starting June 5, where it is expected to unveil iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

