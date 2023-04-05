Amazon Spring Deals: Fire TV, Ring Doorbells, Echo and More Up to 33% Off

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon spring deals

Amazon continues to offer deals on its devices and the latest additions are savings on Fire tablets, Echo Show devices, Fire TV devices and various Ring doorbells and cameras.

Check out the list of what’s on sale right now on Amazon.ca:

Also still on sale are savings on Fire TV 4-Series televisions and eero 6 and eero Pro wireless routers, while Kindles and Kindle bundles are also on discount.

Click here to check out all the Amazon devices on sale while they are still available.

