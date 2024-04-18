Meta Quest 2 Gets Price Drop in Canada, Accessories Too
Meta has announced significant price reductions for its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset and accessories, making it more accessible for individuals to dive into the expansive world of VR.
The Quest 2 is not just a VR headset; it serves as a gateway to new realms, a social space to connect with friends and family, a personal cinema, a fitness tool, a meditation aide, and a platform for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on a vast virtual screen, said Meta on Thursday.
Meta says these price drops will bring VR experiences to a wider audience, now starting at $279.99 in Canada.
Meta has recently adjusted the prices of Quest 2 accessories to further personalize and enhance the VR experience affordably. The revised prices are as follows:
- Meta Quest 2 128GB: Starts at CA$279.99, down from the original CA$349.99
- Meta Quest 2 Fit Pack: Now CA$29.99, originally CA$54.99, including light blockers and two facial interfaces for different face shapes, using the standard fit materials.
- Meta Quest 2 Active Pack: Reduced to CA$44.99 ($42 on Amazon) from CA$79.99, featuring a wipeable facial interface, wrist straps, and adjustable knuckle straps for comfort and control.
- Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case: Now CA$29.99, previously CA$59.99, providing robust protection for the headset and accessories with a lightweight design.
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap: Priced at CA$34.99, down from CA$69.99, this strap enhances comfort and balance with an easily adjustable fit.
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery: Now CA$64.99, reduced from CA$129.99, offering extended comfort, balance, and double the playtime with a built-in battery.
Currently, the Quest 2 has access to over 500 immersive VR titles. The newest and latest Quest 3 is available for $649.99, which is almost double the price of Quest 2 at its new price.