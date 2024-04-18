Meta Quest 2 Gets Price Drop in Canada, Accessories Too

Meta has announced significant price reductions for its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset and accessories, making it more accessible for individuals to dive into the expansive world of VR.

The Quest 2 is not just a VR headset; it serves as a gateway to new realms, a social space to connect with friends and family, a personal cinema, a fitness tool, a meditation aide, and a platform for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on a vast virtual screen, said Meta on Thursday.

Meta says these price drops will bring VR experiences to a wider audience, now starting at $279.99 in Canada.

Meta has recently adjusted the prices of Quest 2 accessories to further personalize and enhance the VR experience affordably. The revised prices are as follows:

Currently, the Quest 2 has access to over 500 immersive VR titles. The newest and latest Quest 3 is available for $649.99, which is almost double the price of Quest 2 at its new price.

