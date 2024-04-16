Amazon Deals Offer Up to 41% Off Blink, Fire TV, Tablets and More

Amazon Canada has launched new deals slashing up to 41% off its own devices, such as Blink smart home doorbells, Fire Tablets, Fire TV devices and more.

Check out what’s on sale below as of writing:

The sale on Fire TV devices this time also includes the Fire TV Cube, down to $159, saving you $30. Those looking for some affordable tablets for the kids head of summer road trips, Fire Tablet devices are down to $94.99 for the Fire 7 Kids.

Click here to see all these deals on Amazon.ca while they are still available. Mother’s Day is coming up next month, so you know what to do…