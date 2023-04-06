Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill to Star in Apple Original Film Outcome

Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill are teaming up to star in the Apple Original Film Outcome. The film is described as a dark comedy and will see Hill also serve as director on the project.

Fresh off the heels of John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves is taking a break from the bombastic gunfu action of the series and is conducting negotiations to star in Hill’s upcoming movie. Outcome will be be Hill’s latest directorial film following Stutz, the 2022 Netflix documentary focusing on mental health awarness.

Outcome will reportedly see Reeves cast as a character named Reef, a “damaged Hollywood star” who is confornting his past by way of a video clip from his past that surfaces, says Hollywood Reporter. There’s no current word on the role Hill will play.

The film will be produced as an Apple Studios production made in collaborationg with Hill’s Strong Baby company with partner Matt Dines. Strong Baby recently produced the Netflix Comedy You People, which also starred Hill alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Lauren London. Hill’s Strong Baby is also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions. This project also sees Apple’s involvement as it is due to arrive on Apple TV+.

Reeve’s John Wick: Chapter 4 is in the midst of its successful box office run. The filmed opened with a domestic box office of $73.5 million and garnered $247 million over 12 days in theatres.

There’s no word on when production for Outcome will officially kick off.