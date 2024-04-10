iPhone 16 Plus May be Available in Seven Colours, According to New Rumour

Apple’s unannounced iPhone 16 Plus may be available in seven colour variations, according to a new report.

It’s claimed that the arrangement of colour options will build off preexisting colours of the iPhone 15 Plus while also adding a couple of new colours into the fold. The rumoured colour options hail from Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors), which claims there’ll be a total of seven options.

The leaker claims the iPhone 16 Plus will be available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Black.’ These five colours are said to build off those currently available for the iPhone 15 Plus. However, it’s also believed Apple will introduce a ‘White’ and ‘Purple’ colour as well.

Outside of listing the colours, the leaker did not provide any additional information as to whether they’ll be available for the base iPhone 16 or are being reserved exclusively for the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus. This is the first rumour regarding colour options for the non-Pro models of this year’s iPhone.

Previously, the conversation regarding colour options has largely revolved around the iPhone 16 Pro models. Recently, it’s been rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro may introduce new ‘Rose’ and ‘Space Black’ colourways while getting rid of the current ‘Natural’ and ‘Blue’ Titanium options. The Titanium colours are believed to be tweaked colours that had previously been introduced across iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch.

As for Fixed Focus Digital, the leaker doesn’t have a notable track record as of yet. Therefore, it’s hard to determine whether this can be treated as a credible source. However, Apple does have a track record of bringing over existing colours from one generation to another while adding a couple of new options.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced during Apple’s annual keynote in September.