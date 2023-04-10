You Can Now Download iOS 15.7.5 and More for Older Devices

Gary Ng
17 hours ago

Apple has released some new software updates for older devices including iOS 15.7.5, which includes “important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” says the update.

Here’s what’s available for download:

  • iOS 15.7.5
  • iPadOS 15.7.5
  • macOS Monterey 12.6.5
  • macOS Big Sur 11.7.6

You can update your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. On your Mac, you can click on the Apple menu, then System Settings > General > Software Update.

Direct downloads for iOS 15.7.5, build 19H332 are below for iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPod touch 7:

    • iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,1) — Download
    • iPad mini 4 (Cellular) (iPad5,2) — Download
    • iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,3) — Download
    • iPad Air 2 (Cellular) (iPad5,4) — Download
    • iPhone 6s (iPhone8,1) — Download
    • iPhone 6s Plus (iPhone8,2) — Download
    • iPhone SE (iPhone8,4) — Download
    • iPhone 7 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,1) — Download
    • iPhone 7 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,2) — Download
    • iPhone 7 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,3) — Download
    • iPhone 7 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,4) — Download
    • iPod touch 7G (iPod9,1) — Download

