Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi are Opening Soon, Says Company

Apple announces new retail stores in Mumbai (BKC) and Delhi (Saket), opening on April 18 and April 20 respectively.

Apple Saket features a unique design inspired by Delhi’s historical gates, while Apple BKC hosts a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising.”

Customers can enjoy custom wallpapers, curated playlists, and hands-on activities celebrating local culture at the new Indian locations.

Apple has announced the opening of two new retail locations in India, Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18 and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These additions signify a major expansion in the country, offering customers a more exceptional experience as they browse, discover, and purchase Apple products.

The Apple Saket store unveiled its unique design today, inspired by the historic gates of Delhi, symbolizing new chapters in the city’s rich history. As Apple’s second store in India, it will offer customers access to the latest product lineup, creative inspiration, and personalized services from a team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses starting April 20.

To celebrate the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special “Mumbai Rising” series as part of the Today at Apple events. Running from opening day through the summer, these sessions will bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together to explore hands-on activities that celebrate Mumbai’s local community and culture.

Ahead of the store openings, Apple invites customers to download custom wallpapers for Apple BKC and Apple Saket, listen to specially curated playlists featuring Mumbai and Delhi sounds on Apple Music.

Apple BKC will open its doors at 11 a.m. IST on April 18, while Apple Saket is set to welcome customers at 10 a.m. IST on April 20.

The iPhone maker is widely increasing its presence in India, shifting some manufacturing to the nation to reduce its reliance on China.