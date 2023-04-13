Alleged iOS 17 Features Detailed by Leaker

Summary:

Anonymous leaker claims to know iOS 17 features

A leaker by the name of ‘941’ claims to have detailed some new features of iOS 17, expected to be unveiled at WWDC23 this summer.

According to the leak, iOS 17 will support all iPhone models that were supported by iOS 16, including devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

However, support for A9 and A10 Fusion-powered iPads in iPadOS 17 is still under consideration and will be decided in the next few weeks.

The update will focus on performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices. Among the changes is a major overhaul of Control Center, which will include improvements to its user interface and customization options.

Dynamic Island, a feature that debuted in iOS 15, will also receive additional functionality to promote sales of the standard iPhone 15.

Furthermore, the new update will offer more always-on display settings, more Focus Mode filters in the settings, and changes to notifications that include additional options in the settings.

Custom Accessibility settings will allow for total control over the user interface and layout for older persons or younger children. The leak also suggests that active widgets are being tested, which will make widgets more dynamic with one-tap buttons and sliders. There will be improvements to CarKey, and more car implementations will be added to the Wallet app.

The Health app will receive UI changes, particularly regarding “Favorites,” while the Camera app changes, initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, may only be implemented in the iPhone 15’s OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices.

Search/Spotlight will see major improvements, and there will be significant improvements to ARKit API’s/frameworks.

Finally, iPhone 15 Pro models are reportedly on track to receive capacitive/haptic volume, “action,” and power buttons, contrary to recent rumours squashed by Ming-Chi Kuo.

Again, take these details with a grain of salt. We’ll find out iOS 17 details at WWDC23 soon enough.