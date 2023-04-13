Virgin Plus Increases Prices of Some Plans, Matching Fido and Koodo

Gary Ng
4 hours ago

Summary:

  • Virgin Plus has increased select plans by $2
  • The expected changes match competitors Fido and Koodo
  • The 20GB plan was as cheap as $30 during Black Friday

As expected, Bell’s Virgin Plus has increased select bring your own phone prices to match rivals Fido and Koodo.

Virgin Plus updated its website on Thursday to increase the prices of its 15GB and 20GB plans by $2 per month:

  • $35 pay-per-use data (was $34)
  • $62/15GB (was $60)
  • $67/20GB (was $65)

Telus-owned Koodo was the first to increase prices of these 15GB and 20GB plans earlier this week, which was soon followed by Rogers-owned Fido.

One week ago prices for a 20GB plan were at $50 from all three of these flanker brands. During Black Friday last fall, this 20GB plan was just $30. Now that’s a big swing in price.

Not much to see here again, other than these competitors just duking it out with each other (by raising prices).

Have you spotted changes to your cellphone bill? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share them with the community.

