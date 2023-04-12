Fido Increases the Prices of Select Plans, Copying Koodo

Summary:

Fido has increased select plans by $2 per month

The price changes have seemingly matched price increases by Koodo

Virgin Plus will likely follow suit today or tomorrow

After Koodo increased some prices last night (we had a story scheduled first thing this morning) by $2 per month, we’re now seeing competitors do the exact same thing.

Rogers-owned Fido has increased the prices of its 15GB and 20GB bring your own device plans this morning, now up to $62 and $67 per month. Previously these were at $60 and $65 per month as of yesterday.

Also up in price is the bring your own device Talk & Text plan, now at $35 (was $33), a $2 per month increase. Again, just like Koodo.

All of these price changes from Fido have been matched by Koodo. It’s only a matter of time before Bell’s Virgin Plus follows suit as well.

One week ago prices for a 20GB plan were at $50 from Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus, as part of a promo. During Black Friday last fall, a 20GB plan was just $30. It’s clear one should never jump on a plan except during Black Friday or other big promotional periods.

Again, the Canadian wireless tango is in full swing, nothing to see here folks.

Have you spotted changes to your cellphone bill? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share them with the community.