Google Nest Cameras and Doorbells Sale: Up to 23% Off

Various Google Nest Cams, including indoor and outdoor versions, both battery and wired are on sale on Amazon Canada right now. The Nest Cam with Floodlight is also discounted, along with the latest Google Nest Doorbell battery and wired versions.
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung Galaxy S23 series :...
Tech-savvy consumers are always on the lookout for smart ways to manage their finances. Enter KOHO, a free spending and saving account that offers numerous benefits without the hassle of fees or minimum deposits. With the KOHO prepaid Mastercard, users can enjoy $0 credit card surcharge fees, $0 ATM fees, $0 e-transfer fees, $0 monthly...
Summary: Redeem your RBC Avion points to save 25% on Apple AirPods and AirTag This is one of the biggest sales we’ve seen on the AirTag tracker Deal also includes a discount on the latest AirPods Pro 2 Are you an RBC Avion points collector looking to upgrade your audio experience or keep track of...