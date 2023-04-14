Google Nest Cameras and Doorbells Sale: Up to 23% Off

If you’ve been eyeing some security cameras and doorbells from Google’s Nest, a sale has launched offering up to 23% off.

Various Google Nest Cams, including indoor and outdoor versions, both battery and wired are on sale on Amazon Canada right now. The Nest Cam with Floodlight is also discounted, along with the latest Google Nest Doorbell battery and wired versions.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Other security cameras on sale include the eufyCam 2C Pro at 20% off for $119.

Also, Amazon’s Ring cameras, floodlights, alarms and doorbells are also on sale too.

Click here to check out the latest deals on Amazon.ca.

