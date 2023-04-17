Apple CEO Tim Cook Attends Coachella [VIDEO]

Over the weekend, Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted at Coachella, the annual Indio, California music festival, accompanied by Apple’s SVP of services, Eddy Cue.

While Cook has previously admitted to rarely taking lavish vacations unlike some billionaires, he regularly sets aside time to attend Coachella.

In 2019, Cook posed for a photo with DJ and music producer Diplo at the festival.

Last year, the Apple CEO was spotted at the event standing front-row at pop singer Harry Styles’ Coachella set.

idk tim cook and james corden being front row at harrys coachella set is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/4p45AfCtTq — dani (@hrrysIatenights) April 16, 2022

And this year, Cook and Cue can be seen walking around the festival grounds in a video posted on TikTok.

