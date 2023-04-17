Virgin Plus Launches ‘Member Mondays’ for Rewards Program

Summary:

Member Mondays: exclusive weekly deals from select partners.

Partners include Frank & Oak, G Adventures, and kick-off deals with New York Fries and Pizza Salvatoré.

Members save up to $1,400 on everyday purchases using the personalized My Benefits app.

Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched Member Mondays, a new feature for its Member Benefits program, which it says is ranked as Canada’s top telco rewards program, based on offers available.

Every Monday, members will receive exclusive, limited-time deals from select partners, available for one week only, in addition to the everyday deals and discounts already offered.

Member Mondays will showcase partners such as Frank & Oak, G Adventures, and Vivid Seats. To kick off the initiative, Virgin Plus has teamed up with New York Fries (available in Ontario, BC, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, NWT, Nunavut, and Yukon) and Pizza Salvatoré (available in Québec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and PEI).

These offers are accessible only to Virgin Plus Members, who can sign in to their My Benefits account to redeem the deals. They sound similar to the perks Rogers-owned Fido provides for its customers.

Virgin Plus Members can save up to $1,400 on everyday food, fashion, and entertainment purchases says the company, based on offers available in Q2 2023, explained a Bell spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

The program will also feature new partners like Fantuan, Walmart, and Uber, offering deals, discounts, and contests. Members can redeem their benefits on-the-go using the My Benefits app, which provides personalized offers tailored to individual preferences and locations.