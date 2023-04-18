Instagram Now Supports Up to 5 Links in Bio

Instagram is finally rolling out the ability to add up to 5 links to user profiles to take on the likes of Linktree, Beacons, and other services offering “link in bio” solutions.

According to the social media network, users can now add up to five links to their Instagram profile bios and direct their followers to relevant content.

This has been one of the most requested features among creators, says Instagram, adding that it is now easier for them to promote businesses and brands they care about.

The feature also makes it easier for Instagram users to directly link to their profiles on other social media platforms, such as Twitter or TikTok.

With services like Linktree resulting in potential loss of users’ time and engagement, Instagram has finally decided to keep users trapped inside their own network.

To use the new Instagram feature:

Tap “Edit profile.” Now select “Links” and tap “Add eternal link.” After adding the links, simply drag and drop them in the order you want them to appear.

The ability to add up to 5 links in bio is gradually rolling out to all Instagram users worldwide.