Plex Picks Channel Coming to Canada in May, Viewership Triples

The Plex streaming service announced it is seeing huge growth in the Canadian market, with a threefold increase in viewership across both users and minutes watched year-over-year (YoY).

This rapid growth, which has led to millions of minutes watched since last Spring, highlights the company’s focus on catering to its global audience and its success in the competitive streaming landscape, said Plex in an announcement on Tuesday.

With over 76% of Canadians watching streaming content and 52% engaging with free ad-supported TV (FAST), Plex’s presence in the Canadian market has become increasingly important, it says. The platform now offers 246 FAST channels, nearly double the lineup from last year.

Top performing channels include BBC Studios’ Top Gear and PBS Antiques Roadshow, while its advertising-based video on-demand (AVOD) service now has over 30,000 titles, such as the recently added classic series Kung Fu from Warner Bros. Television.

In a statement to iPhone in Canada, Shawn Eldridge, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Content at Plex, attributes the company’s success in Canada to its commitment to providing the best streaming experience for its audience.

“Our tripled viewership and expanded channel lineup demonstrate our ability to offer diverse content that appeals to the varied tastes of Canadian viewers,” Eldridge said.

Plex Picks Channel Coming to Canada on May 10

In addition to its strong growth, Plex is launching its first owned and operated FAST channel in Canada, Plex Picks. Available to Canadian users starting May 10, the 24/7 entertainment channel will feature movies and series across a range of genres, including crime, horror, mystery, sci-fi, and thriller.

Plex says it has introduced content from Canadian-based partners and distributors such as VVS Films and Elevation Pictures, and launched several high-performing FAST channels, including MotorTrend FAST TV and BBC Food, and says it will continue to offer a variety of free, premium-quality entertainment to Canadians.