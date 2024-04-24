Apple Slashes Vision Pro Shipment Forecasts Amid Slower Demand

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has shared significant insights from his latest survey on Apple’s product outlook in a new Medium post.

According to Kuo, Apple has drastically revised its shipment projections for the Vision Pro, signaling broader implications for emerging tech trends, such as MR headsets and micro OLEDs.

Apple’s initial shipment forecast for the 2024 Vision Pro model was between 700,000 to 800,000 units. However, the company has now downscaled its expectations to a range of 400,000 to 450,000 units.

This reduction suggests that demand for the Vision Pro in the US market has declined more sharply than anticipated.

Further complicating matters, Apple has scaled back Vision Pro orders ahead of its launch in international markets. This conservative approach towards non-US markets underscores Apple’s cautious stance on overall demand, hinting at potentially lackluster sales prospects globally.

In light of these developments, Apple is reportedly reevaluating its head-mounted display (HMD) product roadmap. Kuo indicates that there might not be a new Vision Pro model introduced in 2025, contrary to earlier expectations.

Kuo says this adjustment could lead to a year-over-year decline in Vision Pro shipments for 2025, with broader implications for several emerging tech trends: