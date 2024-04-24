12.9-Inch iPad Air Won’t Feature Mini-LED, Says Analyst

Contrary to previous expectations, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display but will opt for an LCD display, according to display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors).

Earlier announcements suggested that the larger iPad Air would follow the footsteps of the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. This change would have brought enhanced brightness, deeper blacks, and lower power consumption to the device.

Young had even hinted that the 12.9-inch iPad Air would use surplus mini-LED panels from the iPad Pro, while the 10.9-inch model would remain with LCD panels.

However, Young’s recent post on X contradicts these expectations. He cites the high production cost of mini-LED panels as the reason for this change. Despite initial confirmation from several supply chain sources, Apple has decided to stick with LCD displays for both iPad Air models.

This decision clearly sets the iPad Air apart from the iPad Pro lineup, which is anticipated to transition to OLED technology soon.

Despite this setback, Apple fans can still anticipate some exciting developments. Young suggests the possibility of a new iPad model sporting a 12.9-inch mini-LED display later in 2024.

While the exact nature of this device remains speculative, it could potentially be a premium version of the iPad Air, a budget-friendly iPad Pro, or an entirely new product.

Apple is gearing up for its “Let Loose” event scheduled for May 7, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models.