‘TruthGPT’ is Elon Musk’s Next AI Venture [VIDEO]

Elon Musk says he wants to create “TruthGPT,” a truth-seeking AI that won’t deceive users.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently formed a new AI company, called X.AI.

Musk was one of the original co-founders of ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a recent interview with Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson that he wants to create “TruthGPT,” a “truth-seeking” AI to rival the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other platforms that are currently out there.

According to Musk, existing AI models have the tendency to deceive users in the spirit of being politically correct. Instead, the celebrity billionaire wants to create “a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

He added that he thinks “this […] might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans.” Check out a clip from Musk’s interview with Fox News below:

'An AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans.'@elonmusk tells @TuckerCarlson why he's creating 'Truth GPT' pic.twitter.com/ZylwsfkZfq — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 18, 2023

Musk’s comments about his ambition to create TruthGPT come after he recently formed X.AI, a new company focused on developing AI technology. In addition, Musk previously also purchased a whopping 10,000 GPUs to power an AI project.

Musk was one of the original co-founders of OpenAI, which last year sparked an AI tech race. However, he parted ways with the company after losing a power struggle against current CEO Sam Altman.

As Musk moves forward with his plans for a truth-seeking AI, he and several other tech executives and AI researchers last month called for a moratorium on advanced AI development, arguing that the world needs to establish safety standards for the burgeoning technology.