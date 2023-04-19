Canada: Starlink Maritime Launches for Boats of All Sizes

SpaceX has announced the expansion of its Starlink Maritime service, making high-speed satellite internet available to boats of all sizes, not just commercial vessels, reports Tesla North.

According to SpaceX’s updated website, boats can now experience download speeds of up to 220 Mbps while at sea, with monthly plans starting at $329 CAD and a one-time hardware cost of $3,170 CAD.

The Starlink Maritime service is now available in numerous countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Italy, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the United States. However, availability in certain areas is still subject to regulatory approval.

Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions such as cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale-force winds, Starlink Maritime has also proven resilient against the force of rocket engines, as demonstrated by the high-quality video coverage of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings at sea.

Boats of all sizes can now get high-speed connectivity on waters all around the world, including lakes, seas, and oceans. New Starlink Maritime plans available → https://t.co/Qa48wjgWjn pic.twitter.com/Zfree42Mee — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 18, 2023

The compact hardware for Starlink Maritime is easy to install, requiring minimal above deck space and featuring a simple mounting system. To ensure optimal connectivity, users must have an unobstructed view of the sky, which can be checked using the Starlink app available on iOS and Android.

With security as a top priority, Starlink implements end-to-end encryption to protect user data and traffic confidentiality. Users can remotely monitor and manage their Starlink fleet from a single portal. Catering to individual needs, Starlink Maritime offers a pay-as-you-go model, allowing users to pause and un-pause their service at any time and providing flexibility with one-month billing increments.

Initially launched in July with a $10,000 USD hardware cost and $5,000 USD monthly service fee, Starlink Maritime is now accessible to any boat operator who can subscribe for $329 CAD per month after purchasing the hardware.

For those in rural areas seeking connectivity on their boats, this service offers a much-needed solution. Cabin at the lake with zero connectivity? Now you can stream Netflix while on your boat on the lake or play online games?

Starlink Maritime is now available with delivery in just 1-2 weeks. Service plans offer 50GB, 1TB, or 5TB of Priority Data, providing fast network speeds (up to 220 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload) for use on both ocean and land. The service covers nearly all of the world’s oceans and seas, offering global maritime coverage.

Users can easily pause and un-pause their service, billed in one-month increments, with no contracts required and a 30-day trial. After consuming the allotted Priority Data, customers can still enjoy unlimited data on inland coverage (such as lakes and rivers) wherever Starlink service is available worldwide.

Right now, SpaceX still has a promo offering more than 50% off its Starlink residential hardware in Canada.