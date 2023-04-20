Early Apple AR/VR Headset Tester Claims to Be ‘Blown Away’

Reputed Apple leaker Evan Blass has today claimed that he knows a person who has had opportunities to test Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset.

As reported by MacRumors, the tester has gone from “lamenting its underwhelming capabilities” to being “blown away” by the experience and the hardware.

“The leap they’ve made since [late last year] is giant,” the Apple tester told Blass. “I was so skeptical; now I’m blown away in a take my money kind of way.”

Last week, it was reported that Apple has replaced Pegatron with Chinese supplier Luxshare as the exclusive manufacturer of its mixed-reality headset.

Apple is widely expected to debut its AR/VR headset at this year’s WWDC in June, with an official launch slated for later this year.

Reports suggest the headset will be quite expensive with its price expected to be just over $3,000, despite limited in usefulness to begin with.

Rumoured to be called the “Reality Pro” or “Reality One,” the headset will feature dual 4K micro OLED displays from Sony, for 8K total resolution. It will reportedly run off a replaceable, tethered battery pack that will only offer up to two hours of backup.

The company is said to be only planning to move about one million units of its first headset in the 12 months following its launch.