How to Stream the Canadian Game Awards Tonight

Tonight, the fourth annual Canadian Game Awards is being held in person in downtown Toronto, Ontario. Celebrating the creators of Canada-made games, esports, and personalities, the Canadian Game Awards shines a spotlight on the gaming industry in the country.

Fresh off the heels of the Canadian Indie Game Awards, The 2023 Canadian Game Awards recognizes both the AAA gaming space as well as smaller independent studios located across Canada. The country serves as a substantial gaming hub with many studios located around Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and other metro cities.

The 2023 Canadian Game Awards recognizes 18 categories including ‘Best Esports Player’, ‘Best Content Creator/Show’, ‘Best Console Game’, ‘Studio of the Year’ and ‘Game of the Year’. Titles such as Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Nobody Saves the World, Tunic, and Rogue Legacy 2 are all up for nominations. Here is a full list of nominations.

The Canadian Game Awards will be held in person at the Daniel Spectrum in Toronto. However, organizer Northern Arena is also livestreaming the event for those unable to attend. 

The livestream of the Canadian Game Awards 2023 can be found on the award’s Twitch channel. The festivities kick off at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The award show is estimated to run for approximately two hours, concluding at 10PM ET/ 8PM PT.

iPhone in Canada’s Steve Vegvari is on the judging panel of the Canadian Game Awards 2023.

