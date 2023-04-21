New iOS 17 Features to Include Wallet, Find My Improvements, and More

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 17 will focus on updates to core system apps rather than standout new features, much like iOS 15.

Speaking on The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman noted that there will be improvements to ‌Find My‌ amid a bigger push on location, and Wallet-related features.

Gurman, who plans to share more on ‌iOS 17‌ in the coming weeks, previously claimed that iOS 17 will also pave the way for app sideloading and third-party app stores on the iPhone.

Sideloading apps on iPhone will, however, most likely be a Europe-only feature to comply with the Digital Markets Act, he added. Apple may implement it similar to how it quietly accommodated regulatory changes in the Netherlands to allow third-party payment systems in dating apps.

Regarding watchOS 10, Gurman has previously said that watchOS 10 will be the most significant update to watchOS since its introduction.

Lastly, he noted that macOS 14 will not be a “groundbreaking or significant” update, and that it will primarily focus on baking in support for features brought to its other operating systems.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.