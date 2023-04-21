Rivian to Bring Apple Watch Key Support, Apple Music to its EVs

In a recent Q&A session this week, Rivian’s head of software development Wassym Bensaid talked Apple Watch integration, Apple Music, and more (via 9to5Mac).

Apple Watch as a key is being actively looked into/tested” and is on the company’s “roadmap” for a future software update, noted Bensaid.

While Apple offers its own Car Key feature, it remains unknown at this time if Rivian would adopt this or develop its own custom solution.

Bensaid also explained why the company has decided not to support Apple CarPlay, noting that Rivian aims to be the “arbiter or head chef” of the in-car software experience.

He further said that the company is working to improve its own voice assistant, which Bensaid acknowledged is “not the best.”

We know that text messaging is really one of the important features and one of the reasons of why customers are missing CarPlay, we’re working on that. I think those of you who already have an R1T on an R1S, you know that our voice assistant today is not the best. I’m being super transparent with you. So we’re working also on a number of changes and updates there. So we’re taking it step by step. First, improve the voice assistant experience as a whole. And then after that, we will integrate the messaging experience.

Lastly, Bensaid confirmed that the company is working on integrating new audio and video streaming services with its own infotainment system, including Apple Music and Netflix.

Check out the following YouTube video from Rivian showing parts of the Q&A session.