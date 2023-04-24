Apple Expected to Drop Support of a Number of iPads Upon the Launch iOS 17

Apple is expected to drop the support of a number of older iPads later this year. Once the new iPadOS 17 software launches, a small selection of iPad devices will no longer be supported by the company.

There have been rumours that users of older iPads may want to prepare themselves for later this year. Now, the French tech website iPhoneSoft (via MacRumors) is providing a breakdown of which specific models may be affected by Apple’s compatibility.

It’s said internal sources have been able to confirm that the following iPads will be compatible with iPadOS 17 later this year:

iPad Pro (2017 and later)

iPad Air (third generation and later)

iPad (sixth generation and later)

iPad mini (fifth generation and later)

Therefore, any model outside of the above will lose its compatibility with Apple’s latest software. This isn’t out of the ordinary. Apple routinely drops support for older models as it releases new products and new pieces of software to support them. Sometimes, Apple will opt to continue offering software support but maintain feature exclusivity to specific products. Though, this isn’t always sustainable.

This recent news corroborates an earlier story, which states that iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation iPad Pro and fifth-generation iPad. Additionally, this same story states that iOs 17 will not be compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. However, there have been conflicting reports on iPhone compatibility. A tipster later told MacRumors that all iOS 16 compatible devices will support iOS 17, including the above.

We’ll certainly have a better picture later this spring. Apple is expected to reveal details on iPadOS 17 and iOS 17 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. The week-long event begins with Apple’s keynote on June 5th.