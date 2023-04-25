Public Mobile Promo Offers Bill Credits with Phone Purchase

As of writing, certified pre-owned Apple devices available are older models, such as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2. These phones are tested, inspected, cleaned and re-packaged for sale and include a 1-year warranty, says the company, and also include a free SIM card (normally $10).
Android devices from Samsung, Alcatel, Motorola and TCL are also available.
Other ongoing promos include 50% off SIM cards at $5 and also the company’s 15GB plan for $40.
Telus says it has marked a major environmental milestone by planting its 1 millionth tree at Telus Garden. In the supplied image to iPhone in Canada, we can see the 1 millionth tree pictured above in a planter (looks like a Japanese Maple?). This achievement is equivalent to covering 20,000 acres of forest, twenty times...
Summary: TTC rejects Bell's proposal for a joint-build wireless network model in Toronto's subway system. The agency stands by the existing agreement with Rogers Communications, following an open tender process in 2009. TTC encourages all Canadian telcos to collaborate and provide wireless access for customers in transit systems and public facilities. The Toronto Transit Commission...
Summary: Bell CEO responds to Minister Champagne's letter urging telcos to work together for TTC wireless. Three collaboration options proposed to improve TTC wireless service. Bell and Telus offer $10M to TTC to buy BAI Canada contract. Bell CEO, Mirko Bibic, has responded to Canada's Minister of Innovation, François-Philippe Champagne's letter regarding the lack of mobile...