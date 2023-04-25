Public Mobile Promo Offers Bill Credits with Phone Purchase

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a new promo targeting customers making a new phone purchase.

The prepaid brand says you can “get a $40 bill credit with your device” with the purchase of a phone that’s $100 or higher.

As of writing, certified pre-owned Apple devices available are older models, such as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2. These phones are tested, inspected, cleaned and re-packaged for sale and include a 1-year warranty, says the company, and also include a free SIM card (normally $10).

Android devices from Samsung, Alcatel, Motorola and TCL are also available.

Other ongoing promos include 50% off SIM cards at $5 and also the company’s 15GB plan for $40.

The Public Mobile promo goes until May 5, 2023.