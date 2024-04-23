Public Mobile Brings Back $29/20GB Promo Plan

Telus-owned prepaid brand Public Mobile continues to tweak its plans, now bringing back its $29/20GB plan.

Earlier this month, Public Mobile revamped its plans and changed its $29/20GB plan down to just 10GB of data. But today, the company has brought this plan back to 20GB of data, available to all customers again (at one point it was only available for new customers).

Public Mobile is advertising the $29/20GB 4G plan in a ticker headline on its website.

Here are the plans available from Public Mobile as of writing:

$34/50GB 5G

$40/75GB 5G

$55/100GB 5G ($50 on 90-day subscription)

$29/20GB

$26/4GB

$25/1GB (3G starter plans)

$15/250MB (3G starter plans)

With Public Mobile soon ending its legacy rewards program, it is trying to lure back some former customers by offering them a $15 credit in the form of Public Points.

You can click here to sign up for Public Mobile and get a $10 bill credit.