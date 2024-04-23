Public Mobile Brings Back $29/20GB Promo Plan

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Public mobile hero image 2024

Telus-owned prepaid brand Public Mobile continues to tweak its plans, now bringing back its $29/20GB plan.

Earlier this month, Public Mobile revamped its plans and changed its $29/20GB plan down to just 10GB of data. But today, the company has brought this plan back to 20GB of data, available to all customers again (at one point it was only available for new customers).

Public Mobile is advertising the $29/20GB 4G plan in a ticker headline on its website.

Here are the plans available from Public Mobile as of writing:

  • $34/50GB 5G
  • $40/75GB 5G
  • $55/100GB 5G ($50 on 90-day subscription)
  • $29/20GB
  • $26/4GB
  • $25/1GB (3G starter plans)
  • $15/250MB (3G starter plans)

With Public Mobile soon ending its legacy rewards program, it is trying to lure back some former customers by offering them a $15 credit in the form of Public Points.

You can click here to sign up for Public Mobile and get a $10 bill credit.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Quebecor Axes Manitoba Plans, Blames CRTC Telus Decision

Quebecor says it is disappointed following a CRTC arbitration decision made today, regarding the access rates it must pay to Telus under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) regime. "We are surprised that the CRTC wants to limit the choices of Canadians who would like to enjoy innovative new wireless plans at better prices,” said...
John Quintet
1 min ago

Public Mobile Tries to Lure Back Ex-Customers with Sad Offer

Telus-owned Public Mobile has seen some customers jump ship from the company, after it announced it was ending its legacy rewards program, instead shifting everyone over to the new Public Points program. Now, some customers that left Public Mobile are receiving some ‘winback’ offers to lure them back to the company. But the one deal...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Koodo Giving 50GB Free Data to ‘Amazing’ Customers

Telus-owned Koodo continues to give out free data to select customers, notifying them of the special freebie via text message. According to text messages sent out yesterday, Koodo says the free data is because summer is around the corner and they want customers to see this year as “your best summer yet!”. “To thank you...
Gary Ng
4 days ago