Quebecor Axes Manitoba Plans, Blames CRTC Telus Decision

Quebecor says it is disappointed following a CRTC arbitration decision made today, regarding the access rates it must pay to Telus under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) regime.

“We are surprised that the CRTC wants to limit the choices of Canadians who would like to enjoy innovative new wireless plans at better prices,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The MVNO rates set by the CRTC today and the regulated domestic roaming rates, which are among the highest in the world, are far from reflecting current industry realities,” he added.

Quebecor cited how Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped by 26.2% between March 2023 and March 2024, saying it was “thanks to the efforts of Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile.”

“The Government of Canada’s desire, as stated in its policy, is to enable Canadians to enjoy better prices for their wireless services. Today’s decision frustrates that goal,” said Péladeau.

Quebecor says this decision may affect how it expands across Canada and its plan pricing. That being said, the company has suspended “data-rich plans in Manitoba”.

Videotron’s Fizz launched in Manitoba back in January. It seems the dropped plans relate to Freedom Mobile.

“Since this decision will increase our costs considerably, making our operations unprofitable, we will be forced to reconsider our pricing and our expansion into some regions of Canada. For example, we have no choice but to suspend the launch of data-rich plans in Manitoba, just as we were preparing to offer our services there,” revealed Péladeau.

“Unfortunately, this will create two classes of Canadians: those who live in areas covered by Freedom’s network, who will enjoy the fruits of healthy competition, and those who will be denied the benefits of our full presence as Canada’s fourth mobile carrier,” concluded the Quebecor CEO.