New iPhone 15 Pro CADs Show Subtle Button and Camera Bump Changes

We’re now seeing what appear to be the latest CAD files for Apple’s expected iPhone 15 Pro, and the images seemingly confirm traditional volume buttons, but a revised mute button and also a regular camera bump.

The images shared by 9to5Mac are based on what case manufacturers are working on for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple appears to be returning to a conventional button design with separated volume buttons, accompanied by a major change—a new mute button. This mute button will replace the existing mute switch and is speculated to offer additional functionality, potentially resembling the Action Button found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The new mute button will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will get the existing mute switch.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a slightly larger camera bump, lending credibility to rumours of a periscope zoom lens addition. However, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model is not rumoured to gain a periscope zoom lens this year. Get your wallets ready, folks.

The leaked CAD files also seemingly confirm numerous design details seen in earlier CAD models, including narrow bezels, a USB-C port for the first time, and a more rounded frame than the current iPhone 14 series.

9to5Mac says it is confident that the information accurately represents what current accessory manufacturers are receiving for design purposes. We’ll find out soon enough as Apple is again expected to announce new iPhones this fall, but this time it’s not a major overhaul it seems.