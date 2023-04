Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna expanded to Canada last month, expanding outside of the U.S. for the first time.

In April, Amazon Luna debuted new titles including Lego DC Super-Villains, Batman: Arkham Knight, Batora: Lost Haven, Endzone: A World Apart, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

Today, Amazon announced Luna+ games coming in May 2023. Check out the list below:

Amazon says Prime members can also play the following Prime Gaming titles for free:

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Resident Evil 2

Overcooked!

Time on Frog Island

Currently, Amazon Luna is available in Canada, the US, Germany and the UK.

Click here to learn more about Amazon Luna—you can find the new Luna Controller on Amazon.ca.