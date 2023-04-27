Apple Watch to Finally Support Pairing With Multiple Devices [Report]

According to a new rumour by Twitter user @analyst941, the ability to pair with multiple devices is coming soon to Apple Watch.

“Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented,” the relatively new account tweeted.

The leaked added that in future, users will be able to sync their Apple Watches across iPads and Macs as well, in addition to their iPhones.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone. — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

While it remains unclear how Apple plans to implement the ability to pair or sync an Apple Watch with more than one iPhone, iCloud syncing could theoretically make it possible.

It is also not yet confirmed whether this feature will come this year with watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14, or released next year.

In the past, the same source accurately leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island well ahead of its official release.