How to Watch: Stanley Cup Playoffs in Canada for Free

If you’re just tuning in to the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, here’s how to watch select games for free.

NHL TV broadcasting and streaming rights in Canada are owned by Rogers and CBC, so you can also watch some games for free thanks to CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada.

Tonight, you’ll be able to stream the Florida Panthers versus the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their first round series on the CBC. This starts at 4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT.

How to get started on streaming free NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs? All you need to do is download the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. You’ll also be able to stream the game live on the web on the CBC.ca/sports website.

As for other Stanley Cup Playoffs games, you can stream them on Rogers-owned Sportsnet with your cable TV subscription. That means tuning into Sportsnet or Sportsnet 360 on TV or the web with your cable credentials. You can also stream via the Sportsnet app for iOS and Android.

French-language broadcasts of the Stanley Cup playoffs are available on TVA Sports, owned by Groupe TVA which is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media.

If you don’t have cable TV you can also purchase a Sportsnet Now streaming package for $14.99 per month. You can then stream live NHL games on your Apple TV, Android TV or consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Friday, April 28 NHL Playoffs Schedule – Game 6 Matchups