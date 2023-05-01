Freedom Mobile Explains to Customers How ‘Service is Getting Better’

Freedom Mobile has updated its website with a new section called ‘Customer Promise’ that details how “service is getting better”,” and also how “we’re just getting started.”

The website comes after many Freedom Mobile customers started noticing their free 10% data bonus from new owner Videotron has started rolling out.

The promises from Freedom Mobile are part of the agreement between the federal government and Quebecor, as part of the requirements of the latter’s purchase of the wireless carrier from Shaw, a side deal from the Rogers-Shaw merger.

Freedom Mobile reiterates a price freeze guarantee, and forthcoming 5G and network expansion. We also get some more details about the 10% data bonus being applied to customer accounts.

Starting in May, Freedom Mobile customers with recurring data will receive a 10% increase in their monthly Freedom data allowance for free. This data bonus has no expiration date and will be available to customers as long as they stay on their current eligible rate plan with an active account.

In addition to the data bonus, Freedom Mobile is introducing a Mobility Price Freeze Guarantee. The company says customers will never experience a rate plan increase, saying it provides even more affordability to Canadians. The guarantee covers both postpaid and prepaid plans and applies to all existing and future rate plans, including discontinued plans. It’s worth noting new customers aren’t part of this price guarantee.

Freedom Mobile is also preparing to roll out 5G services, promising faster speeds and lower latency to enhance the mobile experience for its customers. Further network expansion is in the works, with more announcements expected soon. Videotron needs to invest $150 million for 5G networks in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec within two years as per its deal with the feds.

This particular website page is live but there’s no current link on the Freedom Mobile homepage to it, suggesting it’s available as either part of a test or an unlisted link for customer service to share with customers.

If you’re an existing Freedom Mobile customer, what are your thoughts on the changes coming to the network? Are you sticking around or are you going to jump ship to the next best deal when it arrives?

Thanks Spike!