Apple on Tuesday morning released its next betas for developers, as iOS 16.5 beta 4 and more are now available for download.

Check out what’s available to download and test right now for developers below:

iOS 16.5 beta 4 (20F5059a)

iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 (20F5059a)

macOS 13.4 beta 4 (22F5059b)

watchOS 9.5 beta 4 (20T5560a)

tvOS 16.5 beta 4 (20L5559a)

No word on what’s new just yet, but stay tuned for updates. Expect equivalent public beta versions to debut in the next day or so. Apple released third betas one week ago.

iOS 16.5 Beta 4 adds a new wallpaper section for Pride. Still looking for more changes. pic.twitter.com/RnqBiFwhw7 — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) May 2, 2023

With WWDC set to take place in June, don’t expect ground-breaking features to come in these updates, as they’ll likely continue to fix bug and security issues.