iOS 16.5 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software betas for developers, including iOS 16.5 beta 3 and more

Check out what’s available for download for developers right now below:

iOS 16.5 beta 3 (20F5050f)

iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 (20F5050f)

macOS 13.4 beta 3 (22F5049e)

watchOS 9.5 beta 3 (20T5549e)

tvOS 16.5 beta 3 (20L5549e)

These beta 3 updates come exactly two weeks after the second beta builds were released for developers.

No word on what’s exactly new yet in these updates, but stay tuned. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out in the next day or two. Don’t expect any major changes, since day-by-day we’re inching closer to the preview of iOS 17 and more at WWDC 2023.