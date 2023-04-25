iOS 16.5 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

AMD Unveils Ryzen Z1 Processors for Gaming Consoles
The Ryzen Z1 Series brings high-performance computing and top-of-the-line graphics to handheld gaming consoles while also maximizing battery life
Apple has released new software betas for developers, including iOS 16.5 beta 3 and more
Check out what’s available for download for developers right now below:
These beta 3 updates come exactly two weeks after the second beta builds were released for developers.
No word on what’s exactly new yet in these updates, but stay tuned. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out in the next day or two. Don’t expect any major changes, since day-by-day we’re inching closer to the preview of iOS 17 and more at WWDC 2023.