May the 4th: New ‘Simpsons’ Star Wars Short Coming to Disney+

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Maggie simpson may 4th

Disney+ will stream a new exclusive short from “The Simpsons” on Star Wars Day, also known as May the 4th.

Titled “Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’,” the new short will premiere in celebration of Star Wars Day, as it follows Maggie as she is inadvertently swept away on a galaxy-spanning adventure with Grogu in his hovering pram, after Homer loses track of her.

Facing off against a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic tribute to the Star Wars universe. New key art has been released, offering fans a first glimpse of Maggie’s interstellar escapades.

“Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’” is the latest addition to a collection of exclusive shorts from “The Simpsons” on Disney+.

The streaming service currently features previously released shorts such as “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’,” “Welcome to the Club,” “When Billie Met Lisa” (Emmy nominated), “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” (Emmy nominated), “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” and “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.”

The previous shorts from “The Simpsons” are all pretty hilarious. Can’t wait for this one to drop.

These fun shorts and more in “The Simpsons” collection can be viewed on Disney+; you can click here to sign up.

Click here to see what’s new on Disney+ Canada for May 2023.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon and Eve Systems Join Forces to Enhance Smart Homes

Germany-based smart home device maker, Eve Systems, announced today its partnership with Amazon to expand its customer reach and enhance user experience. With Alexa now supporting Matter over Thread devices, Eve can tap into the tens of millions of Alexa customers, leveraging the over 100 million Matter-enabled Echo devices already in their homes. This collaboration...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

iOS 16.5 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple on Tuesday morning released its next betas for developers, as iOS 16.5 beta 4 and more are now available for download. Check out what’s available to download and test right now for developers below: iOS 16.5 beta 4 (20F5059a) iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 (20F5059a) macOS 13.4 beta 4 (22F5059b) watchOS 9.5 beta 4 (20T5560a)...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago