You Can Stream Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ on Prime Video Next Week

Today, Amazon Studios, in collaboration with Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and Artists Equity, announced that the highly anticipated film “Air,” directed by Ben Affleck, will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 12 in over 240 countries and territories—including Canada, baby.

This is great news for fans wanting to stream ‘Air’, as it was only released in theatres last month on April 5.

As the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, “Air” will join the growing collection of content available to Prime members worldwide.

The film has been lauded by both audiences and critics, boasting a 92% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% verified audience score, along with an “A” CinemaScore.

“Air” tells the remarkable story of the game-changing partnership between rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s emerging basketball division, which transformed the world of sports and contemporary culture through the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand. The film dives into the high-stakes gamble of an unconventional team, the unwavering vision of a mother who recognizes her son’s extraordinary talent, and the basketball prodigy who would become the greatest of all time.

While Michael Jordan doesn’t star in the film, the basketball legend did give approval for Affleck to make the film, along with two special requests. One was for the movie to include Howard White, the Jordan Brand’s vice president (played by Chris Tucker; “don’t ever touch a black man’s radio!”; name that movie) and also Viola Davis to play Jordan’s mom, Deloris Jordan.

Matt Damon stars as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The ensemble cast also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, and Gustaf Skarsgård.

This marks the first time Affleck has directed a feature film starring Damon. With a script written by Alex Convery, “Air” is produced by an impressive roster of talent, including David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman.

The film’s classic ’80s soundtrack features hits from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze, and more, is now available digitally from Legacy Recordings, Sony Music Entertainment’s catalog division.

Prime members can enjoy “Air” on Prime Video using all Fire TV devices by simply saying, “Alexa, play Air on Prime Video.” Also on May 5, Fire TV customers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Air” with the full cast, available directly on the Fire TV Home screen.

Click here to sign up for Prime Video—you can find out what’s coming in May 2023 to Prime Video here.