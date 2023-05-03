You Can Now Play Fortnite on Amazon Luna, Free for Prime Members

Amazon and Epic Games have joined forces to bring Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 500 million registered accounts, to Amazon Luna’s cloud gaming service.

Available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK, Amazon Prime members can now enjoy playing Fortnite as part of their Prime membership. Other customers can play through an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free seven-day trial.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services in a statement. “We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”

The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service means Fortnite can now be played on Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, streaming media players, MacBooks, PCs, Chromebooks and via browser on Apple’s iPhone. Amazon says a recommended internet speed of at least 10 Mbps is recommended for playing Fortnite on Luna.

The partnership also allows Luna players to join Fortnite seasonal events, play islands created by Unreal Editor for Fortnite and also link their existing Epic account.

Alongside Fortnite, Amazon recently added several new games to the Luna+ library in May, including Tormented Souls, Retro Classix: BreakThru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire.

Prime members can also play LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked!, and Time on Frog Island. at no additional cost as part of their Prime Gaming perk.

To play games on Amazon Luna, customers can use the Luna Controller, which is optimized for Luna’s Cloud Direct technology, or other compatible controllers. You can also download the Luna Phone Controller app for iOS, Android and Amazon.

Click here to learn more about Amazon Luna—you can find the new Luna Controller on Amazon.ca.