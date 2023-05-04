Bell Acquires Montreal-Based FX Innovation to Boost Cloud Capabilities

Bell has announced its intention to acquire FX Innovation, a Montreal-based firm specializing in cloud-focused managed and professional services, as well as workflow automation solutions. The deal is designed to accelerate digital transformations for business clients with integrated multi-cloud solutions.

The acquisition pairs FX Innovation’s expertise in cloud services with Bell’s vast resources including its fibre and 5G networks, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for businesses seeking innovation and growth. This synergy is expected to drive business expansion for both companies while providing enhanced value to their clients.

“FX Innovation’s depth in cloud services will complement the strengths within Bell Business Market’s Advanced Products and Services team. Together, we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation through cloud adoption and management, backed by Canada’s best network,” said John Watson, Group President of Business Markets, Customer Experience & AI at Bell, in a statement.

FX Innovation, a leader in end-to-end multi-cloud services, IT workflow automation solutions, and cloud consulting services, has a proven track record of integrating ServiceNow within business environments both domestically and globally. The company also offers bilingual services for managing public and hybrid cloud environments with leading cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

“By joining forces with Bell, we will accelerate our journey to become a global player, enable companies to realize their digital transformation initiatives, and ultimately generate a positive impact for our economy,” said Guillaume Bazinet, Co-Founder and CEO of FX Innovation.

Upon finalizing the acquisition, which is expected to occur in Q2 or Q3 of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals, FX Innovation will retain its operational independence under the current leadership of Bazinet.

Earlier today, BCE Inc. announced its first quarter earnings, seeing profits of $788 million, down nearly 16% year-over-year, from just over $6 billion in operating revenue generated, dipping slightly by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2022.